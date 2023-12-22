Herbst Group LLC Sells 751 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC owned 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 154,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

