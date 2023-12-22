Herbst Group LLC Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 706,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,460. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $335.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

