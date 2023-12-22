Herbst Group LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Herbst Group LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $358,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 32.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 194,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $510,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

CMCSA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,819,496. The company has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

