Herbst Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Herbst Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 612,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.84%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.