Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises approximately 0.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,801,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hess by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.