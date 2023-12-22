Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,922.00

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,922 ($24.31) and last traded at GBX 1,916 ($24.23), with a volume of 47833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,888 ($23.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HILS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($25.29) to GBX 2,100 ($26.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,910 ($24.16) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill & Smith presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,802.50 ($22.80).

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Hill & Smith

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,764.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,676.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,663 ($21.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149,670 ($189,287.97). Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Featured Stories

