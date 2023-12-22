HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Up 2.7%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.42. 4,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 77,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HilleVax

HilleVax Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $647,000 in the last three months. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HilleVax by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 502,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after buying an additional 232,625 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.