HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Up 2.7%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)'s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.42. 4,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 77,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $647,000 in the last three months. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HilleVax by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 502,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after buying an additional 232,625 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
