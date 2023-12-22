Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Sells $180,180.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher M. Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $119.67 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $123.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after buying an additional 620,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,679,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

