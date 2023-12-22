HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in HSBC were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,420,000 after buying an additional 438,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HSBC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,799,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,150,000 after purchasing an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 44.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. UBS Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

