HSBC Lowers AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $156.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $167.00.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.59.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $152.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.