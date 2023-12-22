Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) vs. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Financial Contrast

Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Huabao International has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huabao International and Green Organic Dutchman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huabao International $569.05 million 2.30 -$156.71 million N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.29 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.23

Profitability

Green Organic Dutchman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huabao International.

This table compares Huabao International and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huabao International N/A N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Huabao International and Green Organic Dutchman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Huabao International beats Green Organic Dutchman on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; tobacco flavours and fragrances; filter materials; synthetic perfumes; and food flavours and fragrances. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

