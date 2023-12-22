Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.