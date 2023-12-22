Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 134,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 319,112 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $15.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Icosavax Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Icosavax

In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $140,231.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icosavax by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,898,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 931,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Icosavax by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

