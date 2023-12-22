IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.75.
IGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IGM
IGM Financial Price Performance
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.4622179 EPS for the current year.
IGM Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Esports
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.