IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.61 million, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

