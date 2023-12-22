ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 5.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 777,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,248,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
ImmunityBio Stock Down 9.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
