ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 5.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 777,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,248,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 9.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunityBio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

