Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 600 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,873,326. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

