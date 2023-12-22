Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 2,040 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 145.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.39. 184,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,546. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

