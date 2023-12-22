Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 2,573 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.44. 680,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,949. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.50. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $202.83.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,948 shares of company stock worth $56,601,528 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

