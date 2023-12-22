Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 36,705 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after buying an additional 3,873,994 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,580,000 after buying an additional 2,069,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after buying an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. 604,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

