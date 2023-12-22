Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 618,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

