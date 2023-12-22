Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Allstate were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $136.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.