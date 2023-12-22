Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,907. The firm has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.