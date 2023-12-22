Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $942.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $888.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.45 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

