Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.04. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

