Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $13.71 on Friday, reaching $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,285,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,217. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

