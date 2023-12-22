Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.88. 121,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,421. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $215.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

