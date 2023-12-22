Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.99 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.50. 719,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692,019. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.