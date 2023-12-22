Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

BSCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 121,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

