Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.29. 772,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,093. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.76 and a 200-day moving average of $406.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

