Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 711,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,035,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

