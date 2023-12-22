Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $91.50. 457,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

