Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,947. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

