Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 10,664 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293,109 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,466,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 67,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0683 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

