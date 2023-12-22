Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 1,760 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 162.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.93. The company had a trading volume of 368,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.