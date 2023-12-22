Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 233 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,609. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

