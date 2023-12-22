Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 3,251 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in American Tower were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 45.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 9,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in American Tower by 32.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.90. 107,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,665. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

