Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

