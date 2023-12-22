Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,280 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.40. The stock had a trading volume of 323,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,256. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.