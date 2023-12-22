Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 145 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 558.9% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $572.08. 181,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,922. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $336.15 and a fifty-two week high of $575.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.64 and a 200-day moving average of $498.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

