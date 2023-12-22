Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 2,070 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.82. 78,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,878. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average is $215.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.