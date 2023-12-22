Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 71 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,244,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,532,088. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

