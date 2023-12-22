Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 8,775 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 50.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 76,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,216. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $95.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

