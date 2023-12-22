Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,033. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $144.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

