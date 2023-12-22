Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.29. 314,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.