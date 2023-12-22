Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.
Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,865. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
