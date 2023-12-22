Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,865. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

