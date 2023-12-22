Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in GSK were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GSK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 251,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,824. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

