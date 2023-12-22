ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.11

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 184179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
