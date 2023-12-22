Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

