Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Holdings Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,702 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 30.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 645,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 150,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,439 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

